Listen Live
Persia's Picks

Powerball Jackpot Is Now $900 Million After No Winner

Published on July 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Powerball lottery jackpot reaches a record $1.5 billion

Source: Richard Levine / Getty

Someone is about to be RICH, RICH!! Monday’s Powerball drawing is set to be the third largest prize in the game’s history. Following Saturday’s drawing there was no winner which means, its on to the next. Powerball’s jackpot has climbed to an estimated $900 million! If there is a Powerball winner on Monday, that person will have a choice between an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million. Who’s playing? Good luck!

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close