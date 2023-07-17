Powerball Jackpot Is Now $900 Million After No Winner

Someone is about to be RICH, RICH!! Monday’s Powerball drawing is set to be the third largest prize in the game’s history. Following Saturday’s drawing there was no winner which means, its on to the next. Powerball’s jackpot has climbed to an estimated $900 million! If there is a Powerball winner on Monday, that person will have a choice between an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million. Who’s playing? Good luck!
