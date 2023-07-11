Nearly $21 Million In Weed Sales Reported In First Week of Legal Recreational Use In Maryland

The Maryland Cannabis Association reported that within the first week of legalized recreational marijuana use in the state, licensed dispensaries sold nearly $21 million in weed products.
According to data, the first day of legalization brought in more than $4.5 million in total sales. Additionally, the opening weekend had $10.4 million in weed sales.
The Maryland Cannabis Administration anticipates the industry will reap $600 million in retail sales during the first year of adult-use cannabis legalization.
Last November, Maryland voters approved legalizing adult-use marijuana.
At the current 9% tax rate, Maryland would take in $54 million to cover government oversight costs, fund community reinvestment efforts and public health initiatives, and distribute revenues to counties and municipalities.
