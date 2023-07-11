Beyonce and Kelly Rowland Team Up to Fight Homelessness

Queen Bey and her bestie Kelly Rowland are doing what real best friends do, and that’s linking up to make the world a better place – Houston to be exact, especially when it comes to the homelessness and housing crisis in the city.
The two singers and former group mates are currently working with Harris County to create 31 permanent housing units, which will collectively be called The Knowles-Rowland House. Not only will the house be a place for those in need to live permanently, but it will also provide other resources like case managers, transportation services, mental health programs, and more.
This week, Harris County made the announcement and The Knowles-Rowland House will be partially funded with $7.2 million from the American Rescue Plan. According to reports, Beyonce will make an even bigger announcement in September when she’s in town for her Renaissance tour stop there.
-
Ayesha Curry Sells Wine Brand for $20M: “We Dedicate Its Future To Fearless Women”
-
30 Shot, 2 Killed, In South Baltimore Mass Shooting
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
DC Young Fly Says God & His Children Are Keeping Him Positive In Wake Of Jacky Oh's Passing
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
List: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Baltimore Area
-
Marjorie And Steve Harvey Celebrate Their Anniversary In Style
-
40 Rappers With Lil Or Young In Their Name (PHOTOS)