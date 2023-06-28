Baltimore Area Under Code Orange Air Quality Alert Due To Canada Wildfire

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in the Baltimore area. This is a result of smoke from wildfires in Quebec, Canada, that is expected to blow into Maryland Wednesday and Thursday, creating low quality air that is unhealthy for people in sensitive groups, including children and adults with respiratory and heart issues.

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. However if you do need to go outside, there is way to help protect your health according to AirNow

While indoors, keep all windows and doors shut, if you need to leave the house there are some ways to protect your health.

You can recirculate the air in your car if you need to drive anywhere. The oft-overlooked recirculation button is usually an icon of a car with a U-shaped arrow inside it.