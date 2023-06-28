Jonathan Majors Accuses Ex-Girlfriend of Attacking Him

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Each week, there are more updates and details revealed in the domestic violence case against Jonathan Majors. According to reports, Majors is now accusing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, of assault and has filed a domestic violence cross-complaint with the NYPD.

Jabbari initially told authorities that Majors broke her finger, twisted her arm, and hit her ear, causing bleeding and pain. Court documents also allege that Majors pushed Jabbari into a car using both of his hands, causing her to fall.

After Majors’ court appearance on June 21, he spoke with authorities and told his side of the story, accusing Jabbari of being “drunk and hysterical,” scratching and slapping him.

Majors has adamantly denied Jabbari’s accusations and his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, says that they have provided the District Attorney with evidence that Jabbari is lying.

“This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims,” said Chaudhry. “Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman’s clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman’s new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors.”

In a New York County Criminal Court filing, Majors lawyer points out that Jabbari was allegedly partying in a nightclub shortly after the domestic violence dispute on the night in question. In video evidence submitted by the defense, Chaudhry says Jabbari can be seen “using her injured right hand to go through a stack of credit cards” in order to pay for an $800 bottle of champagne with Majors’ card.

Majors is scheduled to stand trial on August 3.