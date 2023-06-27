Kanye West Request Judge to Dismiss Donda Academy Lawsuit

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West has been dealing with multiple lawsuits over the past year, including cases involving Adidas, The Gap, and George Floyd’s family. Now, he’s asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit brought against him by former teachers from his Donda Academy.

Earlier this year, Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers filed a lawsuit against Kanye West and Donda Academy claiming that they were discriminated against based on their race and were terminated in March of this year for reporting code violations. They also allege that their wages were illegally withheld and that they witnessed several “unlawful educational practices” taking place at the school. Additionally, the ex-teachers claim that Kanye West did not believe in hiring a cleaning staff for the school, as he did not want cleaning products with chemicals used. Instead, teachers were forced to clean with acid water and microfiber cloths, according to Hailey and Byers. Just this month, a third teacher joined the lawsuit alleging that the building was unsafe, and she was dismissed after parents complained that her classroom had no books.

Kanye West’s lawyer is now speaking out and denying the educators’ lawsuit accusations, claiming that the narrative of Donda Academy being a “dystopian institution designed to satisfy Ye’s idiosyncrasies” are completely false. In court documents, Attorney Gregory Suhr says:

“None of it is true and the allegations do a disservice to the Donda Academy’s current staff and students and their parents who will attest to their positive experience.”

In a court filing last month, lawyers for Donda Academy described the suit as, “fatally uncertain, ambiguous, and unintelligible.”