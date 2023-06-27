Fourth Of July Fireworks To Return To The Inner Harbor ThIs Year

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that the Fourth of July fireworks will be once again displayed over the Inner Harbor.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) and Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore (WPB) are teaming up again to bring on the show.

The celebration will begin at 3 p.m. and features a day of family-friendly activities culminating in fireworks set to the sounds of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

“Our annual Fourth of July celebration at the Inner Harbor is a highlight of the summer for the entire city, and I invite all Baltimoreans to come down to the Waterfront Promenade to enjoy the family-friendly fun,” Mayor Scott said. “This event showcases the best of Baltimore, where we can come together as a community to enjoy each other and some of the best food and entertainment the City has to offer.”

Attendees can expect a DJ, street performers, and activities from various attractions will take place along the entire promenade throughout the event.

The entire evening’s events will conclude at 10 p.m.

