Person Found Inside Burning Car In North Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating after a person was found inside a burning car in North Baltimore on Friday.
According to reports, officers responded to the 300 block of East Cold Spring Lane to investigate a vehicle fire around 12:10 p.m.
On the scene, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames.
The fire department responded and extinguished the flames and a person was discovered inside.
CRASH Team investigators responded and assumed control over the investigation. The remains of the individual found in the vehicle will be in the custody of the Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or dial 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
