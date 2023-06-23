Grammy-Award Winning Singer H.E.R To Headline Charm City Live

Officials announced that Grammy-award-winning singer H.E.R will be headlining this year’s Charm City Live Festival.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
“Baltimore, I hope you are ready to slide through Charm City Live to see Academy, Emmy and Grammy-winning recording artist H.E.R., who will be our headlining performer at this year’s Charm City Live,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.
Scheduled for Aug. 26, Charm City Live will be held from noon to 8 p.m. at Baltimore’s War Memorial Plaza.
One of my main goals as mayor of Baltimore is to unify those who make Baltimore the great city that it is,” Mayor Scott said. “We all enjoy much of the same things, like good food, good music and good quality fun times with our friends and family.”
For more information, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Charm City Live Returning To Baltimore
Kids Get Free Eye Exams & Glasses In Baltimore This Summer
-
Former ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels
-
Joseline Hernandez Gets Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Used Bidet Being Auctioned On eBay
-
Scottie Pippen Must Pay Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Half of NBA Retirement Fund [WATCH]
-
YK Osiris Receives Backlash For Trying To Forcefully Kiss Sukihana [REACTIONS]
-
Baltimore Hip Hop & Fish Closed Due To Rodent & Insect Infestation
-
Ray Lewis' Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28