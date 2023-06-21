Singer and performer Durand Bernarr joins us this week to explore what it means to show in the music industry and life as your authentic self – even if you’re like no one else.
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
The post Side Effects of Daring To Be Different (with Durand Bernarr) | Small Doses Podcast appeared first on Black America Web.
