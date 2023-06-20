Joe Biden’s Son to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges; Takes Deal on Gun Charge

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s no secret that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has had his fair share of troubles throughout the years, and now it looks like they’re finally catching up to him. According to reports, Hunter had agreed to plead guilty to two federal tax crimes and plans to take a plea deal for one gun charge. He also agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program.

After a 5-year long investigation, Hunter is accused of not paying taxes for 2017 and 2018 and allegedly owes the IRS more than $100,000 for each of those years. In 2022, Hunter paid these taxes seemingly in an effort to avoid being criminally charged, however, Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney General for Deleware, David Weiss, filed two charging documents, known as informations, against Hunter for all three crimes. Prosecutors routinely use this type of information to charge defendants who have agreed to plead guilty. When it comes to the 2018 gun charge, Hunter is accused of possessing a firearm even though he knew he was an unlawful user, as well as addicted to a controlled substance.

The two tax crimes carry a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison, while the gun charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Weiss has agreed to recommend that Hunter receive a sentence of two years of probation for the tax crimes. Details surrounding the plea deal for the gun charge have not yet been released.