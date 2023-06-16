Lamar Odom Files $1 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

One thing about it, today’s celebrities are not playing around and will sue you if you play with them, and the latest celebrity on the list is Lamar Odom.

Odom recently filed a $1M lawsuit against his former manager, Tonita Bybee, for allegedly forging his signature to steal his home in Brooklyn, which has been in his family for nearly three decades. Lamar actually fired his ex-manager last May, and he’s claiming that the once trusted advisor sold off the family home in a “fraudulent transfer”. But that’s not even the worst part, Lamar is also alleging that his former manager acted maliciously, especially considering that Lamar’s aunt was living in the home after the death of her husband, and is now facing eviction. According to reports, the former manager illegally forged Lamar’s signature, as well as used his name, social security number, email address, and social media accounts to sell the house. As a result, the former NBA star is also accusing Bybee of identity theft, embezzlement, fraud, conversion, and misappropriation.