The Denver Nuggets Win NBA Championship Against Miami Heat

It’s a good day for Denver Nuggets fans, as the team took home the NBA championship against the Miami Heat. This is the first championship win for the franchise in its history, with a final score of 94-89.

Player Nikola Jokic took home the MVP award, which came to no surprise, as many sports critics and fans alike predicted that he would considering his phenomenal performance this season. And for Game 5, the tag team job between him and Jamal Murray was unstoppable. They are now the first pair of teammates in NBA history to average 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a single postseason. Jokic is also the first player to lead all players in points, rebounds, and assists in a single postseason.

Even after missing 23 of the 28 3-point shots in the game and falling behind by 10 points in the first half, the Nuggets took home the win in Game 5.