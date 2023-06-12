Joseline Hernandez Arrested Following Crazy Fight

It looks like boxer Floyd Mayweather wasn’t the only one throwing jabs during his fight night, reality star Joseline Hernandez was too! During the fight members of Zeus Network not only performed but many were in attendance including Big Lex who got a brutal beating from Joseline. It all happened backstage and while it’s unclear how it started we all seen how it ended and now the police have too. During the video you see Joseline holding Big Lex in a headlock while punching her and even after being separate Joseline continued to run back for more.
Since the fight early Monday morning Joseline was arrested on at least 4 charges including trespassing and battery.
https://share.tmz.com/watch/2023-06-12-061223-joseline-hernandez-1630093-988/
