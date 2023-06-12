Three Killed, Three Injured In Annapolis Shooting

Police said that three people are dead and three are injured after a shooting in an Annapolis neighborhood.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Paddington Place around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
According to officials, three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims are all men, and their ages range from 20 years old to their early 50s.
Police say they believe that the shooting broke out after an interpersonal dispute. At this time, police have a person of interest in custody.
There is no current threat to the public, according to Annapolis police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison To Step Down After Four Years
REPORT: Teenager Nearly Drowns After Group Breaks Into Closed Baltimore City Pool
Maryland Sportsbooks Bring In $320M In May, More Than $5M Goes To The State
-
DC Young Fly’s Girlfriend & Mother Of His Children, Jacky Oh, Passes Away During Surgery
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Not Fired: Video Of White Teacher Calling Black Student N-Word Goes Viral
-
Baltimore Ranked 8th Worst City To Raise A Family
-
Singer DaniLeigh Hit With DUI Charge, Victim Suffers Spine Injury After Being Dragged On Moped
-
Jacky Oh Funeral Details Revealed As DC Young Fly Mourns ‘The Queen Of My Children’
-
Blueface Arrested In Vegas For Alleged Involvement In Robbery
-
Baltimore Restaurant Closed Over Rodent Infestation