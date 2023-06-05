Cardi B Denies Shading Ice Spice During Concert Performance

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Can’t we all just get along???? Isn’t there enough beef in the rap game between the women emcees that we don’t need anyone to incite anything else.

Cardi took the stage in New York yesterday to headline one of the longest running hip hop concerts in the nation. Alongside Bardi’s performance, included performances from The Lox, Lola Brooke, Coi LeRay, Ice Spice, NLE Choppa, and more. Before going into her verse on ‘Tomorrow 2’, the screen showed a clip of a sexualized Annie singing the classic “Tomorrow” from the movie, and many took that as a shot of Ice Spice.

Does Cardi and Ice Spice have beef? Who knew? Well when the video hit the net, you knows folks started trying to put two and two together. But according to the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper, two plus two in this case doesn’t make four.

Cardi B went live after her performance at the hip hop concert to shut down any of the rumors.

“For y’all motherfuck**s that’s on Twitter tryna be messy, please, cut the bulls**t,” she stated. “Come on now. First of all, y’all been wanting me to be messy all day. Y’all wanted me to be messy on the song… nah, please, come on now. Cut the bulls**t, please. Get the mop. Y’all being too messy and y’all being annoying. Thank you everybody. We outside. And make sure y’all download ‘Put It On The Floor Again.'”

I mean, I can understand why folks would think that but if Cardi said it wasn’t a diss, it wasn’t. We have never really seen Cardi mince her words anyway. She’s definitely the type to put it all on the floor.