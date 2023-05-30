DaniLeigh Arrested for Alleged DUI Hit & Run

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Singer DaniLeigh is back in the blogs and this time it has nothing to do with DaBaby! DaniLeigh was reportedly arrested early Tuesday in the Miami Beach area after allegedly being the driver in a hit-and-run DUI incident. Police say the alleged incident ended with a serious back injury to the alleged victim, who was riding a moped.

TMZ reports,

Dani was seen by several witnesses driving at a high rate of speed and swerving in and out of lanes near Miami Beach. Eventually, cops say she struck somebody who was on a motorized scooter … and dragged the moped for about a block. Somebody flagged down a nearby officer, who then initiated a stop.