92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo once again proved that her face card never declines over the weekend when she uploaded a series of selfies to the platform and slayed each one.

The 35-year-old entertainer looked stunning for the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in California over the weekend when she modeled a figure-hugging bodysuit featuring black leather fringe and lace-up details over neon green latex. But before she took the stage to perform her array of hits, she was sure to share a series of selfies with her millions of IG followers where she served face and looked stunning in the process.

Of course, her makeup was absolutely flawless and matched her black and green ensemble as she wore dramatic eye shadow to give a detailed effect. As for her hair, she rocked her locs in a sleek and straight style with micro braids throughout to give the look an extra pop. She also added a middle part to her tresses to let her hair frame both sides of her face.

“Vanessacore ” she captioned the multi photo post before tagging her glam team. Check it out below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CszQUZaysH2/?hl=en

Yes, Queen! We’re loving this look on the super star! What do you think about Lizzo’s recent slay? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic

Sports Illustrated x Forever 21 Collaborate On Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Collection

Indya Moore Collaborates With Tommy Hilfiger On A Gender Fluid, Size-Inclusive Capsule Collection

Liberté Founder Amber Tolliver Reshaped The Bra Manufacturing Industry By Creating A Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand

Lizzo Serves Face On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com