Blue Ivy Carter Joined Beyoncé Onstage During Renaissance World Tour Stop In Paris

Blue Ivy Carter is already a certified star and following in her mama’s footsteps!

The eleven year old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z just took onstage during her mom’s Renaissance World Tour stop in Paris on Friday evening and certainly stole the show! The preteen stood next to her superstar mama as she performed during the dance breakdown of Beyoncé’s “My Power,” the hit single from Bey’s 2019 The Lion King companion album, The Gift. Blue also joined her mom on stage for the performance of “Black Parade,” her hit 2020 single.

Blue looked adorable for her on stage performance as she was dressed in a shimmering silver jumpsuit just like her fashionable mom. The Grammy Award winner executed the dance moves to both of her mom’s songs effortlessly as she took cues alongside Beyoncé’s backup dancers in front of thousand concert goers.

After the performance, the proud mom told the crowd to “Give it up for Blue,” as they immediately broke into cheers and applause for her daughter after her performance.

Mama Tina was also in attendance of the big performance and was beyond thrilled to see her granddaughter take the stage. The proud grandmother shared a video of Blue on her Instagram, captioning the post, “Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people ! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter No Fear ”

Check it out below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsvQcILA0qx/

Looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of Blue Ivy Carter during the Renaissance tour!

