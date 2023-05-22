DoorDash Faces Lawsuit Alleging iPhone Users Are Charged More Than Android Users

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

DoorDash may be in some trouble! A lawsuit seeking class action status, is accusing the company of charging iPhone users more than Android users for identical deliveries. The court documents that were submitted for the case included screenshots that showed iPhone users being charged an extra fee for “expanded range.” On their website it said the fee “helps DoorDash preserve customers access to the available merchants farthest from them.” However, per the lawsuit the fee is tacked onto iPhone users’ bills more often than Android users’ “likely because studies reveal iPhone users earn more.”

Other screenshots also showed orders made from iPhones having bigger base delivery fees than orders submitted from Android devices.

A DoorDash spokesperson denied the allegations saying,

“The claims put forward in the amended complaint are baseless and simply without merit. We ensure fees are disclosed throughout the customer experience, including on each restaurant storepage and before checkout. Building this trust is essential, and it’s why the majority of delivery orders on our platform are placed by return customers. We will continue to strive to make our platform work even better for customers, and will vigorously fight these allegations.”