Missing Three-Year-Old From Elkton Found Dead In Creek

Elkton Police announced that they found three-year-old Mykell Richardson in Little Elk Creek near the Elk Landing Community.

Officers completed the search for the three-year-old just over 24 hours after his disappearance. Richardson was found just before 3 p.m. near a family member’s home.

He was last seen around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday near Quail Court in Elkton, Maryland wearing a green long-sleeve shirt and pull-ups.

“About just before 3:00 this afternoon sadly, we did find Mykell in the body of water that runs close to where he was staying at his family members home,” said Lieutenant Ron Odom.

The toddler’s family has unanswered questions as to how the boy ended up in the water.

Elkton Police say they will not rule out foul play until the investigation is completed.

