We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Y2K Kreations
Business Description: “Taking your thoughts and Kreating reality.”
Business Website: https://www.etsy.com/shop/y2kkreations/?etsrc=sdt
SB The Brand LLC
Business Description: “One stop shop for all your mobile Bartending and Small Business back office needs.”
Business Website: https://www.sbthebrandllc.com/
Aunt Kelly’s Cookies
Business Description: “Taste Cookies, Not Chemicals.”
Business Website: http://www.auntkellyscookies.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-16-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
