Usher Gets Honorary Doctorate from Berklee College of Music

Usher is not slowing down and we’re here for it. The 8-time Grammy-award winner recently received his honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music for his contributions to music and the arts. And even though he has a very busy schedule with his Las Vegas residency, he still made time to deliver a powerful commencement address and even performed some of his biggest hits.

During his address, Usher said:

“My goal as an artist has always been to inspire people to make a positive impact through my music, to make you feel something, and last night I felt proud…of the legacy that has been built and that we’re building together as artists to keep running past that finish line [of your goals], break the barriers, identify that spark in you that motivates you to keep going, and don’t expect everything to be perfect and run smoothly. …Take what you’ve learned here [at Berklee], go into the world, and make great things.”

Usher is definitely leading by example.