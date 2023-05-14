92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Sasha Obama who graduated from The University of Southern California over the weekend!

The 21 walked the stage at USC’s Allyson Felix Field on Friday to accept her diploma. Of course, the rest of the Obama family, Barack, Michelle and Malia, were all on hand to cheer on the graduate alongside the other proud family members in attendance, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The youngest daughter of the Obama family official received her sociology degree from USC’s Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. She previously attended University of Michigan before transferring to the southern California university in 2022.

The Obama family was spotted on social media attending Sasha’s graduation with former president Barack Obama rocking a gray suit, while former First Lady Michelle donned a black and navy blue dress and proud big sister, Malia rocked tan dress for the occasion.

While we patiently await for the proud parents to share photos from the beauty’s graduation, we can’t help but take a look back to when Mrs. Obama shared a sweet throwback of herself and the graduate in honor of her 21st birthday last year. “My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman. But you will always be my littlest pea. I’m so proud of the human you are becoming. Love, your Mommy,” she wrote as the caption.

Congratulations to the recent graduate!

Congrats! Sasha Obama Graduates From The University Of Southern California was originally published on hellobeautiful.com