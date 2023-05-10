Persia's Picks

Tory Lanez Denied New Trial for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Published on May 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Tory Lanez Shaq Funhouse/ Meg Thee Stallion Grammys

Source: (Photo by Sarah Morris/WireImage) (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Im / (Photo by Sarah Morris/WireImage) (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Well it looks like Tory Lanez will have to wait a bit longer to learn his fate behind bars. Tory was not be granted a new trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion,  the judge denied his requested motion for a new trial on May 9th. This is following Tory being  convicted of three charges in December, including assault with a semi-automatic firearm for the assault. His sentencing date has not yet been set yet however he will likely be sentenced next month. Tory Lanez faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

More from 92 Q
Close