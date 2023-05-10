Tory Lanez Denied New Trial for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Well it looks like Tory Lanez will have to wait a bit longer to learn his fate behind bars. Tory was not be granted a new trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, the judge denied his requested motion for a new trial on May 9th. This is following Tory being convicted of three charges in December, including assault with a semi-automatic firearm for the assault. His sentencing date has not yet been set yet however he will likely be sentenced next month. Tory Lanez faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.