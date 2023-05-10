Tory Lanez Denied New Trial for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Well it looks like Tory Lanez will have to wait a bit longer to learn his fate behind bars. Tory was not be granted a new trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, the judge denied his requested motion for a new trial on May 9th. This is following Tory being convicted of three charges in December, including assault with a semi-automatic firearm for the assault. His sentencing date has not yet been set yet however he will likely be sentenced next month. Tory Lanez faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Where To Find The Best Birria Tacos In Baltimore
-
Report: Woman Shot & Killed While Driving on 702 In Essex
-
Lizzo Postpones Shows Over Health Concerns, Fans Worried Baltimore May Be Next
-
Exclusive: Baltimore School Under Fire After Photo Surfaces
-
Chrisean Rock Shares 20 Weeks Pregnancy Update: ‘I’m Blessed N Highly Favored’
-
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Sierra Gates’ Daughter Wears Stunning Brides By Nona Gown To Prom
-
Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized 'Pray for Jamie’