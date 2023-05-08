92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, Montgomery County Public Schools started the process of adding “Vape Detectors” to 6 high schools in the county.

The detectors will stay installed until at least the end of the year.

source: The DMV Daily

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

MCPS Adding Vape Detectors To 6 Schools was originally published on woldcnews.com