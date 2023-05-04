50 Cent Announces ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’’ 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent is hitting the road and taking us back to the early 200’s! 50 has announced dates for a global tour in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of his debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.” According to the announcement, the “Final Lap Tour” “will feature dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.

The Final Lap Tour will make stops across North America and Europe including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, and many more. Additional markets are expected to be announced soon. Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will be on all of 50’s North American dates.