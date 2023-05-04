Celebrity News

Roddy Ricch Being Accused Of Being Addicted To Lean

Published on May 4, 2023

It seems as though the custody case involving Roddy Ricch and his son’s mom is getting very ugly. Alexandra Kiser, the mother of Ricch’s son, Kadence, is requesting sole custody over their son claiming that the ‘High Fashion’ rapper is addicted to lean and gang affiliated.

According to The Blast, Kiser said in the filing, “Rodrick Moore is gang affiliated. He has been arrested on a gun charge, domestic violence and regularly indulges in promethazine use, all of which are concerns for myself and our son. Since his birth, I alone, spend 98% of the time with him while Rodrick lives his life without any regard to his parental obligation or responsibility to spend time with Kadence.”

She also claims that Roddy Ricch kicked her out of the home that he provided for her. She is seeking that she gets paid $20,00 to help her care for their son financially. “He is a very successful and highly paid entertainer who goes by the name of Roddy Ricch. He has a net worth of approximately $25,000,000. He commands fees of $500,000 for appearances.”

Not saying that Ricch should not be there for his child, but it sounds like a money grab. What do you think?

