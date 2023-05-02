Black Tony couldn’t make it, but Darius fills in for him (despite proper PTO protocol). He can’t help but vent about the frustrations of dating younger women.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Related:
Black Tony’s Hand Gets Stuck on the Gas Pump [LISTEN]
Black Tony Harassed His Way Into A Restraining Order
Black Tony Hits A Krispy Kreme Donut Truck Lick
Darius Fills in for Black Tony, Vents About Dating Younger Women was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby
-
Owings Mills Residents Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
-
Legs For Days: Zaya Wade Slays In A Mini Miu Miu Sweater Dress
-
Pusha T’s Wife, Virginia Williams, Reveals She Felt Like An ‘Oddball’ Compared To Other Rappers’ Wives
-
Happy 4/20: Recreational Marijuana Use Will Soon Be Legal In Maryland