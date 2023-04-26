Tory Lanez Accuses Prosecutors Of Lying In New Jail Call

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez is continuing to fight for his innocence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting. In a new jail call posted to Tory’s Instagram page he claims prosecutors lied to the jury over his DNA being found on the gun used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory says he has hired a new DNA specialist to prove it and his lawyer says they “will be releasing information about the DNA in his case that gave false & misleading information to his jury: #freetorylanez.”

In the released recording Tory says that he hired a new DNA specialist, and the results concluded that multiple D.A.s lied in favor of Megan. “With the help of L.A. Crime Labs DNA expert Randy Zepeda, D.A. Kathy Ta, and Alex Bott completely manipulated my DNA results, and lied to the world, the media, and most importantly my jury by stating that my DNA on the gun was inconclusive. That was an absolute lie.”