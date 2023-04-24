Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill Are Coming To Baltimore This Summer

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill are coming to Baltimore this summer.

The Summer Block Party R&B tour will stop at CFG Bank Arena on July 29.

The tour begins kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the full list of dates:

7/28 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/29 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

7/30 Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheater at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

8/4 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

8/5 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

8/6 Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

8/10 Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

8/11 Chicago, IL – Arie Crown Theater

8/13 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/15 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

8/18 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

8/19 Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheater

8/20 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

8/24 Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center

8/26 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

8/27 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/31 Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

9/2 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

9/3 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

9/7 Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

9/8 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Artist presale goes live Tuesday April 25 at 10 a.m., and Live Nation presale begins Thursday April 27 at 10 a.m.

General on-sale begins Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

