Ryan Garcia Claims He Had A “Mole” In His Camp After Loss To Gervonta Davis

Published on April 24, 2023

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis square off in a championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Source: Luis Sinco / Getty

Gervonta “Tank” Davis took home another win after going against Ryan Garcia, However Ryan alluded that a “mole” in his camp may have had something to do with it. Following the loss to Gervonta Ryan posted a message on Instagram claiming that a mole was in his camp and he’s happy it has come to light now.

“Actually sad I had a mole in my camp [rat emoji] like wtf that’s crazy but thank God it’s brought to light now,”

A lot of people wondered how this “mole” helped Gervonta win commenting “So the rat told tank to punch u in your ribs? I’m confused.” Ryan didnt go into detail but after a slew of responses, he did make another IG story post to clear up a few things,

“Also Didn’t mean for that to come off as an excuse or anything. I lost period. I’ll come back but I’m just shocked that part of my team crossed me someone close to me. Unbelievable. But it’s a testimony that you must be aware of anyone,” wrote Garcia.

 

