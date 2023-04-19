Yung Miami Opens Up About Wanting To Change The Way She Talks: “They Take It As Being Illiterate”

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami isn’t holding back as she recently opened up in a cover story with The Cut Magazine with all the things fans want to know.

From her dating life to critics, she’s sharing it all.

However, in an interview with The Cut Magazine, the 29-year-old City Girl revealed what it’s like being so heavily criticized by the public after shooting to fame so quickly.

“I feel like I can’t even express myself,” she said. “If I really want to be myself, I have to do it at home. I can’t freely go out of the house or do like I want to do.”

Yung Miami also shared that wants to change the way she talks when asked about her distinct dialect.

“I really want to change the way I talk. I just feel like it’s my accent. It’s growing up in Miami, it’s my slang. I talk like my mom,” she said.

When asked why, she explained that people take it as “being illiterate.” “A lot of people don’t understand it, and they take it as being, like, illiterate or not being able to talk properly. I always think about it. I’ll be like, I’m gonna do it, but I never followed through. I can’t disguise my voice even if I wanted to,” she added.

As City Girl fans, we all love Yung Miami for who she is and doesn’t think she should change anything, but we can understand the pressures of society.

As always we wish Caresha and JT the best and hope they continue to shine!

