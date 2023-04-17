Birthday Bash 2023 is less than a month away and you’re invited to attend for free 99 in the Posted On The Corner “Crash The Bash” contest. There are two ways to enter to win!
Want More Birthday Bash? Click Here
Listen daily at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST to get the keyword to text 71007 or fill out the form below for a chance to win a trip for you and a friend to hang out at Birthday Bash 25 in Atlanta.
CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
The End Of An Era: Shoe City Is Closing All Stores After Filing Bankruptcy
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Azriel Clary's Sister, A'iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To "Entice" R. Kelly