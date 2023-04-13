Mo’Nique Sues Paramount and CBS Over Millions In Unpaid Royalties From Hit Series “The Parkers”

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The industry should know by now to never short Mo’Nique on a check! The Oscar-winning actress and comedian is now seeking unpaid royalties from her hit series The Parkers in a court case against Paramount Studios, CBS, and Big Ticket Production (the show’s production company).

Hicks Media Inc. (she and her husband’s media company) filed a breach of contract lawsuit yesterday in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

“I just want the contractual compensation that I’ve earned,” Mo’Nique says.

Though there have been major financial benefits for the producers and and distributors of the show, the series’ talent have unfortunately not shared in the fruits of that success. It has been exposed that the show’s writers and creators have similarly been underpaid.

The hit sitcom continues to rerun on several different networks to this day.

She is suing for the millions owed and expecting it to be paid out to her production company. Specific monetary damages will be determined at the trial.

