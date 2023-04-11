Donna Kelce’s Viral Split Jersey On Display At Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Donna Kelce made history in February as the first mom to ever have two sons play against each other in Super Bowl LVII.
The viral split outfit she wore at the game was designed and produced by a Maryland business, Passion for Ezra, that makes custom sports gear and other products.
Now the iconic outfit is on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check it out below:
The front of the jersey represents Travis Kelce’s Chiefs. He wrote “Love you, Mommy!” on his No. 87 while the back is Jason’s Kelce’s No. 62, and he signed that one “Love you Momma!”
Very special moment for the family!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
Did You Know A Maryland Woman Made Mama Kelce’s Viral Super Bowl Fit?
NFL Champ Travis Kelce Announces His Own Kansas City Music Festival During NFL Draft Weekend
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant
-
The End Of An Era: Shoe City Is Closing All Stores After Filing Bankruptcy
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy
-
Baltimore Native Angel Reese Claps Back At Critics, Black Twitter Backs Her Up
-
11 Soul Food Restaurants In Baltimore That'll Satisfy Your Tastebuds