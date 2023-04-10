Mayor Brandon Scott Calls For Citywide Curfew For Minors

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Following a huge fight among minors that broke out at the Inner Harbor Mayor Brandon Scott is calling for a curfew! A14-year-old and a 16-year-old were injured after the large fight broke out, police said there were more than 200 teenagers along E. Pratt Street including one who was found with a loaded gun in the parking garage. Mayor Scott said a curfew for anyone 14 years old and younger will be 9 p.m., and a curfew for anyone younger than 17 will be 10 p.m.

During a press conference Mayor Scott said,

“I want everyone to hear me, and hear me clearly,” “We are going back to the old days. We will be enforcing a youth curfew as we move into the latter spring and summer months.” Mayor Scott also added, “We are going to have summer camp, we are going to do the great things we do in recreation and parks but we are also going to put a sense of accountability on families. We want our young kids to come out to the Inner Harbor and enjoy it in a safe way.”