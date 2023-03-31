Lauryn Hill And Megan Thee Stallion Announced As 2023 Essence Festival Headliners

The 2023 Essence Festival in New Orleans jus announced their power headliners! Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill have been tapped in to headline the show. This is huge for both women as Megan is officially making her return to music after going through a tough few years and this year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. There’s a lot to celebrate and we’ll get to do that not only with Megan & Lauryn but also the two will perform alongside artists like Monica, Wizkid, and Coco Jones.
