Persia's Picks

Lauryn Hill And Megan Thee Stallion Announced As 2023 Essence Festival Headliners

Published on March 31, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: General / General

The  2023 Essence Festival in New Orleans jus announced their power headliners! Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill have been tapped in to headline the show. This is huge for both women as Megan is officially making her return to music after going through a tough few years and this year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. There’s a lot to celebrate and we’ll get to do that not only with Megan & Lauryn but also the two will perform alongside artists like Monica, Wizkid, and Coco Jones.

American recording artist Lauryn Hill performing at the Festival dos Oceanos, Praca do Comercio, Baixa.

Source: Paul Bernhardt / Getty

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Close