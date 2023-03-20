Frozen Fruit Recalled at Costco and Trader Joe’s

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

If you have some fruit in your freezer you may want to reconsider eating it. Frozen fruit has been recalled from several stores across the country due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A. The company Scene Fruit has recalled its frozen organic strawberries from Costco along with their frozen organic tropical blend from Trader Joe’s and other fruit options as well, this according to the FDA. A report from the CDC says there have been five documented cases of Hepatitis A, resulting in two hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported. The report states that the outbreaks began sometime between November 24 through December of 2022, all five patients reported having eaten frozen organic strawberries. The CDC claims that the frozen fruit are the “likely source of this outbreak” and advised those who purchased the product to not consume the strawberries.

