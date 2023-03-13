Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Could Have A Huge Collaboration On The Way

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

It looks like Nicki Minaj’s co sign of rapper Ice Spice could have more behind it! Following Nicki’s announcement that she would be starting her own record label fans went crazy and fans went into an even more frenzy after Nicki not only followed Ice Spice, co signed her but also liked a tweet from a fan insinuating she signed Spice. One fan tweeted,

“ice spice getting signed to nicki’s label!” This tweet was immediately liked by Nicki, which could just be a nice gesture from the queen but it would be insane if the collab happened or is happening. Check out the tweets below,