Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Could Have A Huge Collaboration On The Way

It looks like Nicki Minaj’s co sign of rapper Ice Spice could have more behind it! Following Nicki’s announcement that she would be starting her own record label fans went crazy and fans went into an even more frenzy after Nicki not only followed Ice Spice, co signed her but also liked a tweet from a fan insinuating she signed Spice. One fan tweeted,
“ice spice getting signed to nicki’s label!” This tweet was immediately liked by Nicki, which could just be a nice gesture from the queen but it would be insane if the collab happened or is happening. Check out the tweets below,
