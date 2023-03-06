Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Hit The Road For ‘High School Reunion Tour’

It’s about to be a HIGH time for 2 of the LOUDest rappers in the game, as Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa has announced their new tour. The tour titled, “High School Reunion Tour” will kick off in July of this year with opening acts that include Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama.
I’m hittin the road on the High School Reunion Tour with @SnoopDogg, @TooShort, @regulator, @Berner415, and Special Guest @DJDrama!
Tickets on sale March 10th at 9am Local. Can’t wait to see y’all. 💨 #HighSchoolReunionTourhttps://t.co/fAzezUI19F pic.twitter.com/IdVqv7LAlF
— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) March 6, 2023
Wiz is currently set to kick off a mini tour the second week of April alongside Joey Bada$$, Chevy Woods and more.
If you’re not a smoker, then the High School Reunion tour may not be for you. However, if you do go, remember to puff puff pass!
See the tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10th.
2023 High School Reunion Tour Dates
July 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
July 8 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 9 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
July 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
July 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
July 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
July 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 1 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Aug. 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 6 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 9 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Aug. 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug. 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Aug. 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
