Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Hit The Road For 'High School Reunion Tour'

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014

It’s about to be a HIGH time for 2 of the LOUDest rappers in the game, as Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa has announced their new tour. The tour titled, “High School Reunion Tour” will kick off in July of this year with opening acts that include Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama.

Wiz is currently set to kick off a mini tour the second week of April alongside Joey Bada$$, Chevy Woods and more.

If you’re not a smoker, then the High School Reunion tour may not be for you. However, if you do go, remember to puff puff pass!

See the tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10th.

2023 High School Reunion Tour Dates

July 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

July 8 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 9 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

July 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

July 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

July 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

July 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 1 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Aug. 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 6 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 9 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Aug. 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug. 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

