Clique Chat: Father Cuts Son Locs Off For Bad Behavior

Kelson is definitely knocking at your door and is determined to be the next best personality in radio, television, big screen or wherever his career opportunities take him. Perseverance, determination, a strong will and a never settling for anything but the best attitude are just a few attributes that Kelson is equipped with to climb his way to the top. Entering the radio game at the age of 19 he's already made a tremendous mark on his peers, co-workers and his surrounding neighborhood. With friends and family already dabbling in the entertainment business it was only a year after entering the doors of the University of Maryland that he exited in search of his true dream… to entertain. During a transition of switching colleges, Kelson landed the opportunity that would jump off a lifetime of endless career objectives. ... In 2005, Kelson received his B.S. in Electronic Media & Film with a concentration in Radio from Towson University. His experience in radio, warm, welcome, outgoing, competitive, friendly, sarcastic personality, and teachings have helped shaped Kelson's success and the degree has help solidify it. In 2007 and 2008 he was promoted to interim Music Director/Program Director Assistant for 92Q Jams. A year later he was officially crowned Music Director title. Having an on-air shift and assisting the programming department of the number 1 station in Baltimore may be considered a lot however it is do-able. Over the years, Kelson went on to do radio in Washington D.C. (WKYS-FM) and hosting the hottest Saturday night clubs, before transitioning to Cincinnati to host Afternoons and get his first stripes as a Program Director of 101.1 The Wiz (WIZF-FM). In 2016, Kelson returned back home to host the #1 Afternoon show, Kels In the Afternoon, for two years while overseeing the cluster of stations owned by Urban One Inc in Baltimore. In 2020, Kelson proudest accomplishment is being the father of his daughter, Blake. When Kelson isn’t being a daddy, doing radio, he is being a Chef. “I love cooking for people and them tasting my flavorful food.” He’s launched his own cooking channel, Cookn With Kels, and hosting Zoom cooking class. For those who like to sit back and watch as others progress don't blink because you may miss Kelson as he excels to the top. His motto "MAKE YA HATERZ YA MOTIVATERZ."

A few years back, India Arie had folks claiming that they’re not their hair. Well, it seems that things might have changed for women as well as men.

Today during our #CliqueChat, we discussed the video (seen above) of a father taking his son to the Barbershop to get his locs cut off due to his bad behavior. From the calls we received on air and also the comments on the post, it seems that the Clique is divided on how this played out. While some thought that the parent did the right thing by taking his child to the Barbershop as a form of discipline, others seem to think that it was traumatizing.

Of course, everyone need to raise their child how they feel that is best. However, when it comes to recording the video and sharing online is where I have an issue.

What do you think about the video? Did the father traumatize the boy or are we being too soft?