Clique Chat: Father Cuts Son Locs Off For Bad Behavior

A few years back, India Arie had folks claiming that they’re not their hair. Well, it seems that things might have changed for women as well as men.
Today during our #CliqueChat, we discussed the video (seen above) of a father taking his son to the Barbershop to get his locs cut off due to his bad behavior. From the calls we received on air and also the comments on the post, it seems that the Clique is divided on how this played out. While some thought that the parent did the right thing by taking his child to the Barbershop as a form of discipline, others seem to think that it was traumatizing.
Of course, everyone need to raise their child how they feel that is best. However, when it comes to recording the video and sharing online is where I have an issue.
What do you think about the video? Did the father traumatize the boy or are we being too soft?
