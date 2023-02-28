We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
J.Pope & Associates, LLC
Business Description: “Providing therapy where you learn to know better, do better, to be better!”
Business Website: http://www.jpopeconnections.com/
Serendipity Salon
Business Description: “Specializing in a wide range of natural hair care and styling techniques, get to know Toni Walker at Serendipity Salon!”
Business Website: https://theserendipitysalon.com/
TH Tech Group
Business Description: “Teaching safety and protection for you and your family. Sometimes theres Justice…Sometimes theres Just Us.”
Business Website: https://www.thtechgroup.net/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-28-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
