One Killed, Several Injured, After Car Crashes Into Building In East Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was killed and several others were injured after a car crashed into a building causing it to partially collapse in East Baltimore.

According to reports, just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, the driver of a suspected stolen car took off “at a high rate of speed” as officers approached it before crashing.

Near the intersection of North Ave and North Wolfe Street, police said the car struck another car causing both to hop the sidewalk before crashing into the building.

The building partially collapsed following the crash. A pedestrian identified as a 54-year-old man was pulled from the debris. He died on the scene.

Five other people were injured and transported to other hospitals however, their condition is not known at this time.