CSOTD: Woman Claims To Be Aaliyah and R. Kelly’s Alleged Daughter

Source: Dave Allocca / Getty

In today’s episode of ‘Crazy Story of The Day’ aka ‘It’s Too Early For This Ish, a woman is claiming to the child of the late Aaliyah and R, Kelly. According to her original video that she shared on social media, her birth name is Love, and she was conceived and birthed in the late 90’s, during the time that her alleged superstar parents were dating.

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

Well, the world already know that her parents are some very talented individuals, so you think the apple wouldn’t fall too far from the tree. Well, Love, also uploaded a video of her singing one of the songs of her late mother. According to her, she sounds just like her mother.

It seems that apple hasn’t fallen from the tree at all and that damn sure ain’t no Aaliyah’s voice.

Dear Sweet Baby Jesus, please fix your people because they’re CLEARLY out of their mind.

