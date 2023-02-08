Clique Chat: Daughter Confronts Father’s Alleged Sidechick

HomeAM Clique

Now we know when it comes to our mothers we do not play. Doesn’t matter if it’s young or old, male or female, moms are off limits. Well recently a young lady (the daughter) found out her dad was stepping out on her mother with a friend of the family. The daughter decided to address the side chick while at her job.

When the daughter got to the job she wasted no time with the questioning. Immediately she asked, “have you been sleeping with my dad?” The woman replies, “what do you mean?” The daughter said, “did you have sex with my dad?”

While the woman claims she isn’t sleeping with the daughter’s father, the lady still proceeded to call the police.

You can watch the video below.

What would you have done? Was the child wrong for confronting the woman? Let us know below.

