Cardi B & Offset Set To Release Valentine's Day McDonald's Meal

Cardi B Off Set



It looks like Cardi B & Offset are headed to McDonald’s!  A leaked image of the upcoming, “The Cardi B & Offset Meal” has started trending social media, teasing a brand new Valentine’s Day collab. The image shows a cheeseburger and Quarter Pounder with cheese and a side of BBQ sauce, large fries, an apple pie, a large Coca-Cola and a Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. This comes after sources say the couple have filmed a Super Bowl commercial for McDonald’s and it looks like we may know more details during Sunday’s big game.

