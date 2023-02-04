Rihanna Reportedly Gearing Up To Announce Massive 2023 Tour

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

Navy get ready! Look’s like Rihanna’s halftime performance is just an appetizer because sources we’ll be getting the full course meal on the road! According to The Sun, the Bad Gal could be heading out on a North American tour later in 2023, this would allegedly be followed by a world tour!

“She has her North American dates ready to announce for 2023 after the Super Bowl. It will be a matter of time before she announces European dates for 2024,”

The outlet also adds that Rihanna’s plan is to set up mini residencies in major cities rather than visit multiple places.” Which would be so HUGE! Whew this is the year of concerts, get your money together.