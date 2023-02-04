HomePersia's Picks

Rihanna Reportedly Gearing Up To Announce Massive 2023 Tour

Rihanna Performs in Concert in Stockholm

Source: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA / Getty

Navy get ready! Look’s like Rihanna’s halftime performance is just an appetizer because sources we’ll be getting the full course meal on the road! According to The Sun, the Bad Gal could be heading out on a North American tour later in 2023, this would allegedly be followed by a world tour!

“She has her North American dates ready to announce for 2023 after the Super Bowl. It will be a matter of time before she announces European dates for 2024,”

The outlet also adds that Rihanna’s plan is to set up mini residencies in major cities rather than visit multiple places.” Which would be so HUGE! Whew this is the year of concerts, get your money together.

 

 

 

69th Annual Parsons Benefit

Source: James Devaney / Getty

