Teyana Taylor Gave Off Sexy-Cool Vibes At A Pre-Grammy Party In An Oversized Amiri Coat

Leave it to Teyana Taylor to make a baggy ensemble look sexy. The artist attended a pre-Grammy party in LA rocking an oversized Amiri coat, and of course she looked every bit of fly.

Teyana Taylor is the queen of oversized ensembles. She rocks them like nobody’s business and always adds a pop of sexiness to the look. The “Wake Up Love” singer attended a pre-grammy celebration sporting a graphic Amiri coat that we need in our closets. Taylor paired the look with black cargo pants and black clogs. She donned a black crop top that allowed her sizzling abs to be on display. The mother of two complimented her grunge look with a silver chain necklace and a silver belt loop chain. Taylor’s faux locs were gathered on top of her head and adorned with silver accessories.

Taylor posted the look to Instagram, thanking the party hosts for extending her an invite. “Thank you to Eric Beer, Kristine Mirelle, Queens of the underground and uncontained entertainment for having me last night ,” captioned the artist. Her followers praised her look with emojis and compliments. One user dubbed her a “fashion icon.” While another follower wrote, “Style is ridiculous every time.” And it is. Taylor’s style is unmatched, and if this is how she’s coming for a pre-Grammy party, we can’t wait to see what her other event ensembles look like!

