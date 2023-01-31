HomeAM Clique

Lil Wayne Announces 'Welcome To Tha Carter Tour'

Lil Wayne fans get ready because The GOAT is coming to a city near you.

Moments ago, Lil Wayne has announced his 28 city trek across the U.S. Titled, Welcome To Tha Carter Tour, Weezy will hit cities such as Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philly, Silver Spring, Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Los Angeles and more.

If you have been riding with Wayne for years, you know this will be the next leg of his Carter series. If we’re lucky, we will get the next Carteer installment, Carter VI before he hits the road on April 4th.

It’s going to be interesting to see who Weezy F Baby brings out during his tour stop. How great would it be to get Weezy, Drake and Nicki to go on tour again. I wonder if this is one of the reasons that Drake has put a stop to his tour with 21 Savage because Wayne is going out? Things that make you go hmmmmm, but it’s definitely enough venues out there for them both to hit. I guess the questions becomes, will fans have the money?

